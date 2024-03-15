Atang’s appointment as Head of FCT Civil Service excites Gov Eno

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has congratulated Dr Udo Atang over his appointment as Head of Federal Capital Territory Civil Service.

Eno, in the congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh, in Abuja on Thursday, thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding Atang worthy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Atang, the most senior director in the FCT Administration, as its pioneer Head of Civil Service.

Ten other persons were appointed as Permanent Secretaries.

The statement quoted Eno as describing Atang’s appointment as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s spirit of inclusivity.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom, we thank Tinubu most profoundly and pledge our loyalty and unalloyed support to his administration.

“To Dr Atang, I have no doubt that given your professional prowess in public service, you will rise to the occasion and acquit yourself creditably. Accept our ongratulations,” the governor said.

Atang hails from Ikot Udota community in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai