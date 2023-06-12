At last, Yari steps down for Akpabio, says Coalition

By Chimezie Godfrey

Coalition for Good Governance and Democracy said Monday night that Senator Abdulaziz Yari has finally stepped down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the Senate leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Prince Kassim Agbua of the Coalition for Good Governance and democracy in a statement disclosed that Senator Yari was prevailed upon to drop his ambition by chieftains and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Afegbua, Sen.Yari was reminded that he could not afford to be on parallel lines with the President.

Afegbua stated,”After concerted effort by chieftains of the APC, and leaders of the Party, Senator Yari has finally stepped down for Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been the choice of the APC.

“Yari has finally bowed to pressure, based on pressure on him to drop his ambition or face EFCC probe over the way and manner he’s alleged to be spending huge resources. He was prevailed upon to drop his ambition as a middle road position, as he was reminded that he cannot afford to be on parallel lines with the President. Those who are close to Senator Yari had to send emissaries to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant Yari a soft landing, following his earlier failure to bow to rapprochement.

“As it stands now, Senator Godswill Akpabio may emerge as consensus candidate barring any last minute change of mind of Senator Yari. His close associates were said to have prevailed on him to respect the President of the country.and the Party, in order to avoid any altercation that may impugn on the stability of the party. Congratulations to Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.”

