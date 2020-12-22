At last, Tambuwal tests negative for COVID-19

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

He disclos

ed this in a statement he personally signed Monday.

Tambuwal’s statement reads: “It can be recalled that I have gone into self isolation due to my close physical contact with personalities, who have tested positive to Covid 19 during my recent official trips.

“During my isolation, I have subjected myself to repeated tests by relevant agencies in order to ascertain my status, as required by the Covid 19 prevention protocols.

It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, that I inform the general public, particularly the good people of Sokoto State, that the outcome of the several tests I have gone through have all been negative.

“I wish to express my gratitude to my Deputy, Hon Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Walin Sokoto, for ably holding fort, while I was in self isolation and going through the mandatory procedures of determining my status.

My special appreciation also goes to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto for his fatherly support and guidance through the period, while I thank the clergy for their supplications for my health and safety.

“I am grateful to members of my family, associates, friends, well-wishers and the good people of Sokoto State and the nation at large, for their goodwill, prayers and sympathy.

I wish to reiterate my call on the people to support the good and selfless work of relevant Covid 19 Agencies within and outside the state by adhering to all the prescribed practices for the prevention of further spread of the pandemic.

“May Allah (SWT) protect us from all afflictions, heal those already affected and forgive those whom we have lost to Covid 19 and other causes,” the governor said.