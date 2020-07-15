At last, Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu, regains freedom

Share the news













Suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu has regained his freedom, Wednesday evening.

Reports said he was released on bail but Newsdiaryonline could not immediately confirm the terms under which he was granted freedom.

He had been detained at the FCID since last week following his controversial arrest.

Magu’s freedom from detention came hours after unofficial reports that some directors of EFCC have also been suspended.

It could be recalled Magu’s lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, Esq had earlier written a letter to the IGP MA Adamu, mni seeking bail for his client.



Newsdiaryonline reports that the IGP had in a letter to Magu’s lawyer denied that the police behind Magu’s detention.The IGP said Magu was not being detained by the Police and his lawyer should address the request for Magu’s bail to the Presidential panel investigating the EFCC.

The reply to Magu’s lawyer requesting for bail for the suspended EFCC boss, sighted by Newsdiaryonline, titled: “Re: Application For Bail” reads in part: “The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client), and he is accordingly, not being detained by the Police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to IGP further said, “The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.

