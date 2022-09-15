At last, Smith resigns as PSC Chairman

By Monday Ijeh

Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has resigned his position.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Spokesman of PSC confirmed the resignation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said an official statement would soon be issued by the commission on the matter.

A source at the commission told NAN that Smith had earlier, written a notice of resignation to President Muhammad Buhari and that the notice has been approved.

According to the source, with the resignation, Smith is expected to hand over to Justice Clara Ogunbiyi retired, representing the judiciary at the commission.

Though NAN reported that Smith resigned on health grounds, several reports earlier said the PSC Chairman quit amid controversy over police recruitment and alleged fraud.

