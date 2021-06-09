Highly placed Nigerian intelligence sources have at last confirmed that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is indeed dead.

Initially, the military refused to be drawn into reports of Shekau’s death insisting the matter was being investigated.

The official source who spoke under condition of anonymity said “Shekau is dead”.

It could be recalled that reports had indicated that Shekau was killed on the heels of a clash between ISWAP camp and Shekau’s faction of terrorists operating in Nigeria’s North East.

ISWAP has also reportedly confirmed Shekau’s death.

Recent reports of the death of Boko Haram leader was received with mixed feeling as may wondered, :how many time will he die?”

This time, Shekau is truly dead, says an intelligence source.

