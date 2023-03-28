At last, PDP eases out Ayu, appoints Damagum as acting National Chairman

Dr Iyorchia Ayu has finally been eased out as National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following a Benue Court order ousting him.

According to a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum, has been appointed as the party’s acting National Chairman.

The move followed a consideration of an Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC at an emergency meeting Tuesday.

Debo Ologunagba said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

“After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

The NWC charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of the Party to remain calm and united at this critical time, the statement said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the call for removal of Ayu as chairman was the bone of contention between Nyesom Wike- led G-5 PDP Governors prior to the last presidential elections.