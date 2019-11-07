At last, Osinbajo’s office speaks on sacked aides, apologizes to photojournalist

By Danlami Nmodu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office has finally opened up on the saga of his allegedly sacked aides.The vice president who spoke through his media aide, Laolu Akande, however did not confirm how many of his aides have been sacked. Rather, Akande simply said the list of those sacked trending in the media was not genuine. He did not give further details on the controversial issue.

Akande, actually spoke about the sacked “presidential aides” as a footnote in one of his tweets Thursday when he said “a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked … …presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.”

Newsdiaryonline had reported about the uneasy calm trailing the silence in the presidency over sacked aides of the vice president.

Prior to his remark on the list of sacked aides, the vice president’s office apologized to a photojournalist,Mr. Abayomi Adeshida who was earlier in the day manhandled by security aides attached to Osinbajo’s office.



Akande’s tweets on the scuffle reads: “The needless scuffle btw a villa accredited photographer, Mr. Adeshida & one of our security aides earlier today has since been resolved. Incident is regretted & I have apologized to him for any embarrassment caused. Also, a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked …

“…presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.”

