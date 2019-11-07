At last, Osinbajo’s office speaks on sacked aides, apologizes to photojournalist

November 7, 2019

By Danlami Nmodu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office has finally opened up on the saga of his allegedly sacked aides.The vice president who spoke through his  media aide, Laolu Akande, however did not confirm how many of his aides have been sacked. Rather, Akande simply said the  list of those sacked trending in the media was not genuine. He did not give further details on the controversial issue.

Akande, actually spoke about the sacked  “presidential aides” as a footnote in one of his tweets Thursday when he said “a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked … …presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.”

Newsdiaryonline had reported about the uneasy calm trailing  the silence in the presidency over sacked aides of the vice president.

Prior to his remark on the list of sacked aides,  the vice president’s office apologized to a photojournalist,Mr. Abayomi  Adeshida  who was earlier in the day  manhandled by security aides attached to  Osinbajo’s  office.

Akande’s tweets on the scuffle  reads: “The needless scuffle btw a villa accredited photographer, Mr. Adeshida & one of our security aides earlier today has since been resolved. Incident is regretted & I have apologized to him for any embarrassment caused. Also, a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked …

“…presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.”

