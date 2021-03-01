At last, Ikpeazu opens up on ‘drunkard’ saga, hits Adeyemi

March 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0



By Haruna Salami
The Governor of , Okezie Ikpeazu has taken a swipe at Senator Smart Adeyemi who recently called him a drunkard.
Ikpeazu, who was special guest of at a book presentation titled “Made in ” written by Senator Enyinayya seized the moment to say he doesn’ drink at all and will.
“I will like to volunteer for the first time, for those who would think that the man coming behind the microphone to speak as governor of is a drunkard, permit me to say I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink”.
“In other places, in countries that have less problems, they discuss big issues , issues of economic/infrastuctural . They don’t talk about what people do or what people don’t do.
“For us leaders, it’s a calling to lead and also to be a mentor. The things you say and how you carry yourself, and the time you say them speak a lot about how serious as a person. That will be the size of my response.
I will end by in his book:  If a mad man picks clothes while you are bathing, dress up and you run after him naked, people will not know the difference between the two of you”.
Speaking on the book, the governor said “Made in ” shows the tenacity and never say die spirit that represents and that encapsulates the spirit of Senator .
is not intimidated by anything – figure, size. That is why we are traders than Lebanese and we produce anything that China can produce”.
, former Governor of state and Vice candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections said represents “courage, speaking to power”, adding that he knows what such people go because of their principled position.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,