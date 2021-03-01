At last, Ikpeazu opens up on ‘drunkard’ saga, hits Adeyemi

By Haruna Salami

The Governor of Abia state , Okezie Ikpeazu has taken a swipe at Senator Smart Adeyemi who recently called him a drunkard.

Ikpeazu, who was special guest of honour at a book presentation titled “Made in Aba ” written by Senator Enyinayya Abaribe seized the moment to say he doesn’ drink at all and will.

“I will like to volunteer for the first time, for those who would think that the man coming behind the microphone to speak as governor of Abia state is a drunkard, permit me to say I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink”.

“In other places, in countries that have less problems, they discuss big issues of security , issues of economic/infrastuctural development . They don’t talk about what people do or what people don’t do.

“For us leaders, it’s a calling to lead and also to be a mentor. The things you say and how you carry yourself, and the time you say them speak a lot about how serious as a person. That will be the size of my response.

I will end by borrowing in his book: If a mad man picks your clothes while you are bathing, dress up and you run after him naked, people will not know the difference between the two of you”.

Speaking on the book, the governor said “Made in Aba ” shows the tenacity and never say die spirit that Aba represents and that encapsulates the spirit of Senator Abaribe

Aba is not intimidated by anything – figure, size. That is why we are better traders than Lebanese and we produce anything that China can produce”.

Peter Obi , former Governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections said Abaribe represents “courage, speaking to power”, adding that he knows what such people go through because of their principled position.