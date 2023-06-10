At last, DSS confirms arrest of suspended CBN Governor Emefiele

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services, DSS, has at last, confirmed the arrest of suspended Governor Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Emefiele’s arrest on the agency’s Twitter handle Saturday afternoon.

Titled: “EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY”, the tweets read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.

EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY



The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) June 10, 2023

The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.



Peter Afunanya PhD fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

10th June, 2023 — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) June 10, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, DSS debunked reports that the suspended CBN Governor had been arrested, saying, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.

Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) June 10, 2023

Though there was no official statement from the DSS on the arrest of Emefiele Friady night, reports said he was taken into custody after his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that sources said the DSS which had seemingly built its case against Emefiele “was frustrated from arresting him during President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.”

Despite the efforts to nab him, Emefiele appeared in the country, looking stronger and untouchable.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the he was one of those who welcomed newly inaugurated President as Tinubu assumed office at the Presidential Villa recently.That was viewed as a sign that the CBN Governor then, may survive yet again in the new regime.

All that changed Friday evening as a statement from office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said President Tinubu has ordered the suspension of CBN Governor Emefiele from office.

According to Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

it had been noted by insiders that a review of activities at CBN is essential for the success of the new government’s economic policies.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

