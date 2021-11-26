At last, Court declares bandits terrorists

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said the Federal Government’s determination to crush banditry remains unwavering now that the Court has granted application filed by his Office declaring bandit groups as terrorist organisations.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to the statement the declaration is a demonstration of the determination of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and indeed the Federal Government in doing things in accordance with the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” he said.

He said by this declaration the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors in efforts to bring lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with relevant government agencies including security operatives are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

The government will gazette, publish the publicise the proscription order, the statement said.

