At last, Atiku names Okowa as running mate

After days of speculation, the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has named Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential race.

Atiku announced Okowa’s name on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The PDP candidate said, “I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA”

See tweet below:

I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA pic.twitter.com/JyKxTIhiUh — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 16, 2022

A day earlier, it seemed like Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike might be the running mate.

However Atiku’s announcement has put an end to the speculation about wike.

