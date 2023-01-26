At KWASU, NITDA Boss calls for collaboration among stakeholders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa has called for collaboration amongst the government, institutions, and the people in order to fully reap the potentials of the digital economy.

According to the Director General, “digital economy presents wealth of opportunities for the growth and development of the country. But this could only be achieved if the government, institutions and people work together in a manner that ensure inclusiveness and sustainability.”

Inuwa stated this at the Kwara State University, Malete, as a keynote speaker during the 2023 Digital Economy Sensitisation Lecture Series with the theme; “Digital Economy: The Triple Helix Model of Government, People and Institutions.” The lecture series also coincided with the launch of the university’s centre for Digital Economy.

The NITDA boss maintained that the three elements involved in the advancement of digital economy needs to put resources together in order to foster economic prosperity for other sectors of the economy.

He said, “The triple helix model is an interaction among these three for the purpose of fostering the economic transformation of various sector of the economy.”

The DG described the role of the government as critical in developing the digital economy because it must enable a conducive environment for innovation, investment and growth. He observed that institutions must impact knowledge on the people and promote research and intellectual discussion, adding that the people and the industries must be a vehicle for commercialisation.

He recalled that the rigorous implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, (NDEPS) by relevant stakeholders under the leadership of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has increased significantly the contribution of the Digital Economy to the nation’s Gross Domestic Products to the “unprecedented 18.44 per cent.”

He maintained that NITDA has been playing critical roles in the implementation of NDEPS and at the forefront of promoting technology, innovation and building the Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

He said, “In building a digital economy, NITDA has developed and is implementing several projects with the resolve to develop digital skills in educational institutions and rural communities across the country. In addition, the Information Technology (IT) knowledge gap is being bridged in under-served areas to develop human capital and provide universal access to knowledge in order to create a knowledge-based economy.”

While acknowledging the role of government to provide basic and relevant regulations that will serve as guidance for the institutions, people and industries, Inuwa stated that NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021-2024 was mapped out in line with the vision of NDEPS.

According to him, the document, with seven strategic pillars would not only ensure the development, usage and sustainability of digital technology but would also deepen Nigeria’s economy digitally, ensure diversification, promote innovation and digital literacy amongst Nigeria.

He added that, “the NITDA’s SRAP is focused on the facilitation of a rapid transformation of the digital economy through elaborate stakeholders’ collaborations for the implementation of the NDEPS. All the seven pillars of the roadmap and their objectives require extensive collaboration with the stakeholder to achieve their aims.”

Inuwa noted that the theme of the lecture resonated with the Digital Literacy and Skills, and the Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship pillars of the SRAP which are designed to facilitate the digital transformation of the country.