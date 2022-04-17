At Easter: Sen Nnamani preaches peace, justice, equity

…..Wants FG to declare emergency on security

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has for the umpteenth time urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security just as he canvassed that justice, equity and fairness should be the guiding principle in administration of the country.

Senator Nnamani who represents Enugu East in the Senate noted that it has become scandalous that the nation has been entangled in security challenges that have defied every conventional measure to tackle.

The Senator said in his goodwill message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Easter celebration that “there is no use pretending or shying away from the fact that Nigerians are no longer safe in their homes, work places, schools, worship centres, roads and everywhere.

“We must therefore take the necessary steps to declare emergency on the security situation . All hands must be on deck to tackle the situation headlong but government must lead the way “.

Senator Nnamani urged authorities at all levels to always be guided by a sense of justice, fairness and equity in the scheme of things adding that the society would be a safer and better place if citizens have a sense of belonging.

He called for inclusiveness in governance pointing out that “in some cases, the agitations or restiveness arises when people feel denied or excluded from the mainstream of politics and governance.

He however cautioned any aggrieved persons or groups not to resort to self help in seeking redress to their misgivings but to follow due processes of the courts, Public Complaint Commission and the National Assembly.

As the 2023 elections approach, Senator Nnamani urged the political class to play by the rules and “ensure that there is equity and justice in elections or appointments into political offices “.

He prayed that the peace, sacrifice and forgiveness which the season of Easter symbolizes be sustained through out the country .

Senator (Dr) Chimaroke Nnamani MD, FACOG,

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

