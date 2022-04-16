At Easter, Ortom calls for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has for the umpteenth time called for peaceful coexistence between and among Nigerians as the needed elixir for development to take place.

Governor Ortom said an atmosphere of peace and cooperation between the government and the governed was the needed ingredient for any development or progress in any nation.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration, the Governor also canvassed for religious tolerance between and among different religious adherents.

For him, all religions preaches peace and good neighbourliness and wondered why “some fanatics in the name of religion resort to violence or take laws into their hands to address certain situations that could be easily resolved without resorting to violence.”

He specifically, urged Christians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, forgiveness and care for the less privileged which Easter celebration symbolizes.

The Governor added that Nigeria would be a beautiful country and a better place “if we live in harmony with one another in an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation and according to the dictates of the law.”

To achieve such a society, Ortom added that “obedience to the principle of the rule of law, equity, fairness and justice must be allowed to prevail.”

He counseled leaders at all levels to be guided by a sense of justices and fairness in managing the affairs of the country pointing out that “in most cases, agitations or disagreements or restiveness arises when people are denied or excluded in the scheme of things. We must therefore address these perceived injustices for our nation to begin to enjoy the harmony,” he stated.

Governor Ortom prayed that the joy of the season would permeate and be sustained in every part of the country even theface of the daunting challenges the country is facing.”

