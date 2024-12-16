At Christmas: The Divine Significance of Jesus’ Birth as Immanuel

By Isaac Megbolugbe

December 13, 2024

Introduction

As Christians around the world celebrate the arrival of Immanuel, we are reminded of the profound significance of Jesus’ birth. At the heart of this celebration lies the extraordinary circumstance of Jesus’ conception, which serves as a defining sign of His divinity. In this article, we will delve into the biblical account of Jesus’ birth, exploring the miraculous process by which He was incarnated and the profound implications of this event.

The Virgin Birth: A Divine Sign

The Gospel of Luke provides a detailed account of Jesus’ birth, emphasizing the miraculous nature of His conception. According to Luke 1:26-38, the angel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary, announcing that she would bear a son, Jesus, who would be the Son of God. The angel explained that the Holy Spirit would overshadow Mary, and the power of the Most High would accomplish the miraculous conception.

This extraordinary event serves as a defining sign of Jesus’ divinity. The virgin birth underscores that Jesus’ origin is not merely human, but rather, He is the product of a divine process. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law” (Galatians 4:4).

The Word of God: Creator of the Body of Jesus

The Gospel of John provides further insight into the divine nature of Jesus’ conception. In John 1:1-14, we read that Jesus is the Word of God, who was with God in the beginning and was Himself God. This divine Word became flesh and dwelt among humanity as Immanuel.

The Apostle Paul elaborates on this concept in his letter to the Colossians, stating that Jesus is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation (Colossians 1:15). Paul emphasizes that Jesus is not only the Creator of the universe but also the Creator of His own body, which was prepared for Him by God (Hebrews 10:5).

The Significance of Immanuel

The birth of Jesus as Immanuel, which means “God with us,” marks a pivotal moment in human history. This event signifies that God has taken on human flesh, dwelling among humanity to redeem and restore us to Himself.

As we celebrate the arrival of Immanuel, we are reminded of the profound implications of Jesus’ birth. His divine conception and incarnation demonstrate that He is not merely a human teacher or prophet but rather the very Son of God.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the miracle of Immanuel is a testament to the divine nature of Jesus Christ. The virgin birth and the incarnation of the Word of God underscore that Jesus is not merely human but rather the Son of God, who has taken on human flesh to redeem and restore us to Himself.

As we celebrate the arrival of Immanuel, may we be reminded of the profound significance of Jesus’ birth and the divine nature of His person. May our hearts be filled with joy, wonder, and gratitude as we reflect on the miracle of Immanuel.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.