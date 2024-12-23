At Christmas: The Counterfeiting of Christ Continues, By Isaac Megbolugbe

December 24, 2024

Introduction

As the world celebrates Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, it is essential to acknowledge the ongoing counterfeiting of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This distortion of the truth has been a persistent phenomenon since the first Christmas, with various individuals and institutions manipulating the narrative to serve their interests.

The Counterfeiting of Christ

The earliest recorded attempt to counterfeit the Gospel was by King Herod, who sought to preserve his rule in Judea by murdering thousands of newborn babies, fulfilling prophetic scriptures. This egregious act demonstrates the extremes to which individuals will go to maintain power and control.

Centuries later, the Roman Catholic Church transformed the birthday celebration of Jesus Christ into Christmas, shifting the focus from the Savior to Santa Claus and gift-giving. This commercialization of Christmas has continued to escalate, with people of all faiths embracing the holiday as an opportunity to indulge in materialism, rather than to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Furthermore, the Roman Catholic Church has successfully assimilated various pagan religions into its fold, Christianizing them and creating a diverse portfolio of traditions that cater to a wide range of spiritual tastes. This syncretism has contributed to the dilution of the Gospel, making it increasingly challenging to discern the truth.

In the social media era, the Gospel has been further distorted, with the story of Jesus Christ’s encounter with the Samaritan woman at the wellbeing reduced to a simplistic narrative about the role of women in salvation. This misrepresentation undermines the profound significance of Jesus’ conversation with the woman, which emphasized the importance of worshiping God in spirit and truth.

As we celebrate Christmas, it is imperative that we proclaim the truth and essence of the Gospel of Jesus Christ forthrightly. We must resist the temptation to compromise or distort the message to suit our interests or agendas. Instead, we should strive to present the Gospel in its purest form, allowing its redemptive power to transform lives. The true Gospel of Jesus Christ is a message of hope, redemption, and transformation. It is a call to repentance, faith, and obedience. As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us remember the authentic Gospel and its power to change lives. Let us reject the counterfeit versions that have been perpetuated over the centuries and instead proclaim the truth, that all may know the saving power of Jesus Christ.

The Authentic Gospel: A Call to Action

As we celebrate Christmas, let us recommit ourselves to proclaiming the authentic Gospel of Jesus Christ. Let us:

Return to the Bible: Study the Holy Scriptures and allow the Word of God to guide our understanding of the Gospel. Reject syncretism: Refuse to compromise the Gospel by incorporating pagan or worldly elements into our faith. Proclaim the truth: Share the authentic Gospel with others, emphasizing the importance of repentance, faith, and obedience. Live out the Gospel: Demonstrate the transformative power of the Gospel in our lives, showing the world what it means to follow Jesus Christ.

By taking these steps, we can ensure that the true Gospel of Jesus Christ is proclaimed, and its redemptive impact can be effectively fulfilled.

Reclaiming the True Meaning of Christmas

Here are some ways Christians can reclaim the true meaning of Christmas:

Focus on Jesus Christ

Emphasize the birth of Jesus: Share the biblical account of Jesus’ birth with family and friends. Display nativity scenes: Showcase the nativity scene in your home or church to remind others of the true meaning of Christmas.

Simplify and Prioritize

Reduce commercialism: Limit gift-giving and focus on meaningful, handmade gifts or charitable donations. Prioritize family and community: Spend quality time with loved ones, engaging in activities that foster connection and spiritual growth.

Engage in Spiritual Practices Attend church services: Participate in special Christmas services, concerts, or events that honor Jesus Christ. Read Advent devotionals: Reflect on the true meaning of Christmas through daily devotionals or Bible studies. Pray and worship: Incorporate prayer and worship into your daily routine, focusing on the significance of Jesus’ birth.

Serve Others

Volunteer at local charities: Serve at soup kitchens, food banks, or other organizations that support those in need. Host outreach events: Organize community events, such as toy drives, coat distributions, or Christmas dinners for the homeless.

Educate and Share

Share the Gospel: Use Christmas as an opportunity to share the message of salvation with others. Teach children: Educate children about the true meaning of Christmas, using age-appropriate resources and activities. Host Bible studies: Invite friends and family to explore the biblical account of Jesus’ birth and its significance.

By implementing these strategies, Christians can reclaim the true meaning of Christmas, focusing on Jesus Christ and the values of love, compassion, and service.

Consequences of Compromising the Gospel

Compromising the Gospel can have severe consequences, both spiritually and practically. Here are some potential consequences:

Spiritual Consequences

Diluted Faith: Compromising the Gospel can lead to a watered-down faith, making it harder for individuals to discern truth from error. Loss of Spiritual Authority: When the Gospel is compromised, believers may lose their spiritual authority, making it challenging to effectively share the message of salvation. Spiritual Confusion: Compromising the Gospel can create spiritual confusion, leading to a lack of clarity on essential doctrines and principles.

Practical Consequences

Ineffective Evangelism: A compromised Gospel can render evangelism efforts ineffective, as the message of salvation is distorted or obscured. Weakened Witness: Believers who compromise the Gospel may weaken their witness, making it harder to share the message of salvation with others. Damage to the Church: Compromising the Gospel can damage the Church, leading to divisions, conflicts, and a loss of credibility.

Eternal Consequences

Eternal Separation: Compromising the Gospel can lead to eternal separation from God for those who reject the true message of salvation. Accountability: Believers who compromise the Gospel may face accountability before God for distorting or obscuring the message of salvation.

Restoring the Authentic Gospel

To avoid these consequences, it’s essential to restore the authentic Gospel, emphasizing the core message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. This requires: Returning to Scripture: Study the Bible and allow its teachings to guide your understanding of the Gospel. Embracing Biblical Doctrine: Affirm essential doctrines, such as the deity of Jesus Christ, the authority of Scripture, and the necessity of faith for salvation. Proclaiming the Gospel: Share the authentic Gospel with others, emphasizing the message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.

By restoring the authentic Gospel, believers can avoid the consequences of compromising the message of salvation and instead experience the transformative power of the Gospel in their lives.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, as we celebrate Christmas, let us reclaim the true meaning of this sacred holiday by proclaiming the authentic Gospel of Jesus Christ. Let us reject the counterfeit versions that have been perpetuated over the centuries and instead share the message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. By doing so, we can ensure that the transformative power of the Gospel is experienced by all, leading to a life of hope, redemption, and transformation.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.