At 82, Chief Akande has made great impact – Omo- Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said all the words of adulation being expressed to celebrate Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Bamdele Akande at 82 hardly capture the essence of his purposeful sincerity and patriotic commitment over the years.

In a message of felicitation to mark Chief Akande’s birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described the elder statesman’s 82 years as one characterised by impeccable sincerity of purpose and remarkable patriotism.

The Delta Central lawmaker also recalled Chief Akande’s role as the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is by the effort of a few exemplary Nigerians that APC makes valid claims to firm foundations for populist leadership; it was never an overnight accomplishment.

“Chief Akande’s political choices including his governance of Osun State between 1999 to 2003 and indeed, his life’s journey reflect very firm commitment to high ideals and as he celebrates his 82nd birthday, my family, constituents and I join other Nigerians in wishing him more of good health and positive impacts in the years ahead,” he stated.