At 69, Tinubu’s patriotic commitment to democracy, development commendable – Group

March 29, 2021



A political group, Tinubu Vanguard, has commended All Progressives (APC) National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, for his patriotism and strong commitment to democracy and development of Nigeria.

General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, commendation in his congratulatory message to Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was born on 29, 1952.

Benjamin stated that the party leader’s humility and dedication to philanthropy and human development have him a most sought after political leader.

“We salute a great leader and a true , Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday .

“Tinubu has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance and the development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a leader, and a developmental , he is passionate about the of the people and the of due process and the rule of law. We are proud of his achievements,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to brace up to support a possible Tinubu candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election so as to further engender peace and prosperity. (NAN)

