At 63, Nigerians have embraced democratic values and practices, says SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume CON, has assured that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of government despite political tremors and waves of coup in some parts of ECOWAS Sub-region.

The SGF stated this at a Press Briefing on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the National Press Center, Abuja, as part of activities to kick-start the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria

He said democracy affords citizens the opportunity, through elective structures and processes, to participate effectively in the affairs of their country.

“The relationship between the people and government in a representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects them, and enhances their interests.”

Sen. Akume said the government is aware of the economic challenges Nigerians have been confronted with since the removal of fuel subsidies and is working assiduously to provide the necessary palliatives, including engaging labour unions to address areas of concern for the well-being of Nigerians.

“It is for this reason that this government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is anchoring on the Renewed Hope Agenda to chart a course of action on an eight-point agenda that seeks to improve food security, guarantee an end to poverty, improve security, grow the economy and create jobs, provide access to capital, improve the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, promote respect for the rule of law, and fight against corruption.”

Sen. Akume disclosed that this year’s independence anniversary will be celebrated in a low-key setting with the theme “Nigeria at 63: Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity.

He listed the following program as part of activities billed for the celebration:

World Press Conference at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26th, at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the State House Conference Centre, Public Lecture at 10:00 on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the National Mosque Conference Centre, and Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 p.m. Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Inter-Denominational Church Service at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the National Christian Center, Abuja Military Parade at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The SGF called for media support, noting that the celebration is essential at this time, having witnessed an unbroken democratic record since 1999 and the seamless, successful, and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, stated that this is the first independence anniversary to be marked by this government and expressed her profound gratitude to God Almighty for making it possible for the country to remain afloat despite numerous challenges over the past sixty-three years of our independence.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

