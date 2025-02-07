At 60, Fayemi Stands Tall as Statesman, Leader – Buhari

In a heartfelt tribute to John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) on his 60th birthday, former President Muhammadu Buhari lauded the Ekiti State Governor for his immense contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape and his unwavering commitment to democracy.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a heartfelt tribute to John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) on his 60th birthday, former President Muhammadu Buhari lauded the Ekiti State Governor for his immense contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape and his unwavering commitment to democracy.

On this significant milestone, Buhari, who served as president from 2015 to 2023, reflected on Fayemi’s role in shaping the country’s political history, particularly through his pivotal involvement in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC, as Buhari noted, was instrumental in securing the historic 2015 election victory, when a ruling party was ousted through the ballot box for the first time in Nigeria’s history, an achievement that saw Buhari rise to power as president.

“Fayemi stands tall as a statesman and a leader, continuing to inspire Nigerians across all age groups,” Buhari said in his birthday message. He highlighted Fayemi’s dedication to the democratic struggle, noting his key role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and his tireless work to promote freedom and democracy in Nigeria.

Fayemi’s character and leadership were further praised by Buhari for his remarkable composure and resilience following his loss in the 2014 Ekiti State governorship election. Despite facing personal and political challenges, including attacks from both party members and opposition figures, Fayemi remained undeterred. He did not carry bitterness nor retaliate against his detractors but instead returned to the drawing board, re-strategized, and successfully regained the governorship in 2018, completing his second term with honor.

Buhari expressed his pride in their shared political journey, acknowledging Fayemi’s exemplary leadership as a party man, a minister, and a governor.

“His dedication to building a nation where everyone is free and equal, while always putting the welfare of the people first, marks him as an outstanding example of a leader with good character,” Buhari said, adding his wishes for Fayemi’s continued good health and long life.

The birthday tribute underscored the deep respect and admiration that Fayemi has earned from political leaders, both within and outside his party. As he celebrates this milestone, Fayemi’s legacy as a true Nigerian statesman continues to inspire generations of leaders across the country.





