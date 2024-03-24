At 59, Ihedioha a Shinning Example – Irona

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona says, former Governor of the State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha is a shining example of true leadership.

In a message of felicitation in honour of the former governor’s 59th birthday, Irona eulogised Chief Ihedioha, describing him as a pillar of hope for Imo State.

“Ogbuagu, your leadership has been a beacon of hope and progress, inspiring countless individuals across Imo State and beyond.”

“Your unwavering dedication to public service and vision for a better, more prosperous society continue to resonate with us all.”

“On this special occasion, we celebrate not only your remarkable achievements, but also the values you uphold – integrity, compassion, and inclusivity. Your lifestyle serves as a shining example for us all to emulate.”

“I remember the moments of collaboration and shared commitment to the people of Imo State during our tenure together. I acknowledge your tireless efforts in advancing the welfare of the citizens and fostering development across Imo state.”

Continuing, Irona hailed the former Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, reflecting on his legacy with profound respect.

“Chief Ihedioha is not only a distinguished statesman but also a charismatic and progressive leader whose lifestyle is worthy of emulation. Throughout our time working together, I witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the betterment of Imo State and the nation as a whole.”

“Chief Emeka Ihedioha is not just a leader; he is a visionary whose dedication to public service has left an indelible mark on our state. His inclusive leadership style, coupled with his passion for development and social justice, has inspired many.”

“Under his leadership as the Governor of Imo State, we witnessed significant strides in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and various other sectors. His commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity has laid a solid foundation for continued growth and prosperity in our beloved state.”