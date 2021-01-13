Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases unlikely to cause large-scale infection- Health official

 Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are unlikely to cause large-scale infection as long as the public takes protective measures, a Chinese health official said on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

Feng Zijian, Deputy Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a press conference that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients carry a small amount of the virus and are less infectious.

 

 

 

 

It usually requires multiple close contacts for a long period of time without personal protection for asymptomatic cases to cause transmission of the virus, he added.

China has recently been facing local outbreaks and sporadic infections of COVID-19. (Xinhua/NAN)

