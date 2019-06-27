ASUU wants Pro-Chancellor to be neutral in selecting new VC

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Academics Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Abuja chapter, has called on the Pro-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Alhaji Tanimu Maikudi, to be neutral in selecting a new Vice chancellor that will replace Professor Michael Adikwu.

Dr Jude Ekanem, an official of the union disclosed this to newsmen in Gwagwalada on Thursday.

According to him, the Pro-Chancellor should ensure a transparent process in selecting a new VC for the development of education in the country.

“If the processes for selection is transparent and allowed to run as provided by the law, a credible Vice Chancellor would emerge based on merit.

“Some Pro Chancellors do have interests in who become the Vice Chancellors of the Universities they govern.

“The union is worried that the Pro Chancellor might want to manipulate the process against the spirit of democracy.

“He might nominate two candidates to represent the Council on the JSCS Board including the Head of Department of Sociology who had resigned earlier,” he said.

Ekanem disclosed that the five-year, single tenure of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja will end on Sunday June 30, and a new Vice Chancellor is expected to take over by 1st July.

He added that ASUU was demanding the Council to appoint a Professor from amongst over 160 professors in the interest of peace and harmony in the University,



“The University is 30 year’s old and can no longer be regarded as an infant institution in the governance of its own affairs.

“All Federal Universities of its class have their VC’s appointed from within to fill the vacant position and their is no reason bringing an outsider.

“One of the striking reasons is that only an insider would be able to hit the ground running and build on the modest achievements of the outgoing VC,” he said.



