ASUU urges urgent intervention to salvage Yobe Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Yobe State University Chapter has called on the State Government and the university administration to intervene in the crisis rocking the University.

Dr Ahmed Ibrahim, the chapter Chairman, made call at a news briefing on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said a recent emergency congress of the union had discussed some critical issues relating to abuse of administrative procedures, saying such had negative impact on the university’s image and productivity.

Ibrahim highlighted some of the issues raised as transportation challenges for students, delays in payment of various staff allowances, unlawful appointments.

Others are; neglect of part-time and casual workers, promotion arrears, inadequate student accommodation, among others.

Ibrahim noted that the removal of fuel subsidy had led to a significant increase in transportation costs to and from the University, thereby causing hardship for students, staff, and parents.

The union called for the provision of additional buses and the establishment of three more locations for conveying of students.

Ibrahim, who appreciated the government for approving the payment of Earn Academic Allowance (EAA) amounting to N145.7 million, however, chided the University administration for its delay in releasing the funds.

“ASUU YSU demanded the immediate release of these funds, along with other unpaid allowances, including postgraduate facilitation allowance, consultancy teaching allowance, and withheld responsibility allowances,” he said.

The union also condemned the illegal occupation of the Registrar’s office by one Dr. Kalli Gazali whom it accused of continuous signing of university documents and attending meetings even after his (Gazali) retirement since Sept 2023.

The union also frowned at the vacant position of the institution’s Bursar since the incumbent was appointed Permanent Secretary by Yobe government.

“ASUU YSU called for the appointment of a new Bursar based on the already conducted interview, which followed the prescribed procedures.

“The union also demanded the immediate payment of N77.5 million promotion arrears for its members from 2018 to 2023,” he said.

The union commended the recent implementation of promotions, but emphasised the need to settle the accumulated payments for promotion arrears promptly.

It noted that the existing female hostels were inadequate to accommodate the growing number of students, leading to additional costs and hardships.

The union extended its appreciation to Gov. Mai Mala Buni for approving minimum wage for workers in Jan. 2023.

Responding, Dr. Muhammad Lawan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Services in the institution, said most of the issues raised by the union were been taken care of by the management.

He disclosed that the management of the university had requested for the list of beneficiaries from the union for payment of allowances.

Lawal added that the university management was doing everything possible to ensure the smooth running of the institution. (NAN)

By Ahmed Abba