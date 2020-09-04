ASUU urges NUC to investigate alleged frauds in some universities

The Academic Staff Union of (), Sokoto Zone, has called on the National Commission (), investigate alleged frauds by Vice Chancellors (VCs) of some across the country.

The Coordinator of the zone, Malam Jamilu Shehu, a statement Katsina on Friday, said that vice chancellors of some were defrauding unsuspecting students and parents.

The zone comprises Usumanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Umaru Musa Yaradua University Katsina; and Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

Others are Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State; Federal University, Gusau; and Federal University, Birnin Kebbi.

said that some VCs were deceiving and defrauding unsuspecting students and parents by pretending have kept the academic session running, despite the closure of by the Federal Government due Coronavirus.

“We know of some universities where students were mandated to pay for academic gowns order to participate online matriculation and graduation ceremonies.

“There were also reports of some VCs involving surrogates and relatives as supervisors of the candidates writting examinations during the lockdown.

“We salute the courage and resoluteness of many VCs who have stood their grounds preserving the quality of education.

“We however, call on the to investigate these issues with a view to saving the university education from decay,’’ he said.

The union also decried the recent relocation of Federal University Dutsin-ma Katsina from its permanent site to the former take-off campus, due to the insecurity in the North-West.

“It is also embarrassing that two universities in the zone established 10 years ago namely, Federal University, Gusau, and Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, have been operating without Establishment Acts.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government to take urgent and necessary steps to remedy the situation,”  Shehu said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here