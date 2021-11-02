ASUU, unimplemented agreements and the well-known unwanted crescendo

By Andrew A. Erakhrumen

Some stakeholders in Nigeria’s public universities were, fleetingly, all agog on the 15 th /16 th of October,

2021, when the public space was tactically inundated with information from the Federal Government of



Nigeria (FGN), through the Minister of Labour and Employment (MoL&E) – Dr. Chris Ngige – that a

marathon conciliation meeting held between FGN and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to

evaluate the level of implementation of both the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties in

December, 2020 and resolutions of the follow-up meeting held on 2 nd of August, 2021. The excitement,

referred to earlier, sprang from the assurance by the MoL&E that all the issues on their meeting’s agenda

were satisfactorily addressed. He made other sweetly sweet implausible promises as characteristic and

expected of a Nigerian politician! So much of bogus promises inapt for a government already in two and

a half of four years second and final term! We are not privy to the content of the meeting’s agenda but

newspapers quoted Dr. Ngige on: revitalisation funds for public universities, earned [academic]

allowances (EAA), University Transparency Accountability Solution, lecturers’ promotion arrears/other

outstanding payments, shortfalls in salary payments and renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FGN Agreement.

Newspaper reports also have it that the said meeting set a timeline – for the payments for revitalisation

funds to public universities, EAA, promotion arrears plus other outstanding payments and shortfalls in

salary – to begin on or before 30 th of October, 2021. This is interesting, superficially! Nevertheless, what

is today’s date? The answer rekindles our earlier calls for urgent attention to the ‘brewing’ industrial

crisis in Nigeria’s public universities. This is because the FGN has, again, failed to honour agreement(s) it

reached with ASUU, which paved way for the suspension – effective from 12:01am of December 24 th ,

2020 – of ASUU members’ total, comprehensive and indefinite strike. Zonal Press Conferences, by

ASUU, held from 8 th to 15 th of September, 2021 to sensitise all stakeholders for awareness, interventions

and positive actions, in implementing the aforementioned agreements. As at today, the FGN is, as usual,

lackadaisical towards attending to the earlier-mentioned and other past collective agreements they freely

entered into with ASUU! It is no more news that the public space is awash with claims by other trade



unions that governments, at all levels, have always failed, and are still failing, in fulfilling agreements

with them! This does not portray Nigerian governments as ones that are responsive and responsible!

Similarly, the scary increasingly increasing insecurity situation, in Nigeria, can be linked to this perceived

and/or real non-responsiveness, irresponsibility, unpreparedness for leadership tasks and outright

cluelessness by those currently in government and their predecessors! Consequently, we strongly believe

that Nigerian politicians are, all-together, in one all-encompassing nebulous ‘camp’. The distinguishing

factor, in the ‘camp’, is that a group is in power while others are not! To buttress this, let us candidly take

some vivid testaments from recent history. The current Minister of Education in Nigeria, Malam Adamu

Adamu, on the 8 th of November, 2013, had an article published in Daily Trust Newspaper, from which we

excerpted the followings: Let’s get a few things straight. If ASUU decides today not to embark on any

strike again ever, this will not solve any of the problems of the education sector; rather, it will compound

them. Malam Adamu Adamu clearly/rightly states that [government always engage in] adamant refusal to

ever honour any of its agreement with ASUU until it is forced into doing so by a determined strike action.

He seeks to know “what is there in ASUU’s demand that will take the [then] Secretary to the Government

of the Federation, the Senate President, the Vice President and the President himself to fail to solve?”

However, we recently have it in one of our interventions that: Malam Adamu Adamu was quoted in

newspapers to have purportedly stated that the “insolvable” problem that had resulted in incessant

strikes by ASUU was that a government in this country went and sat down with ASUU and agreed on

some conditions that it would pay universities N1.3 trillion. We have not read, anywhere, yet, that Malam

Adamu Adamu, in any way, disputed this statement attributed to him! Hence, what exactly has changed



between 2013 and 2020 (2021)? Is this a case of political doublespeak? It is unfortunate, if it is, especially

for him who has been the Nigeria’s Minister of Education since 2015 to date! In order not to be singling

Malam Adamu Adamu out, please, read the following excerpts from the current Minister of Information

and Culture – Alhaji Layiwola “Lai” Mohammed – who also had this to say earlier, on the 21 st August,

2013, in Daily Post Newspaper: ……. no government worth its salt can afford to play with education,

because it is the path to national development. ASUU was not making any fresh demand beyond the

agreement it reached with the government in 2009. Agreements are meant to be honoured, and breaching

them comes with some consequences ……. The [EAA] ASUU is demanding cannot be renegotiated.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed went ahead to state that the then Federal Government’s lackadaisical approach

towards the 2013 ASUU strike is an indication of the kind of priority that [the] Federal Government

attaches to education that while it has refused to meet its own side of an agreement it reached with ASUU

since 2009, it could pay out 3 trillion naira in non-existent fuel subsidies to fat cats, spend 10 billion

naira annually to maintain the jets in the presidential fleet and do little or nothing to prevent the stealing

of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which translates to $120 million in a month, money that surely

ends up in some people’s pockets! What we are saying is that if the Federal Government would reduce its

profligacy and cut waste, there will be enough money to pay teachers in public universities, as well as

fund research and upgrade infrastructure in such institutions. Hungry teachers can neither teach well nor

carry out research. And poorly-taught students can neither excel nor propel their [country] to great

heights. It is almost unbelievable that the two people quoted above have been in government since 2015!

When they were questing for power, Alhaji Mohammed had this to say: Education is the key to national

development. This is why UNESCO has recommended an allocation of at least 26% of national budgets

to that critical sector. Therefore, talking about national growth and development without adequately

funding education is a pipe dream! Today, we doubt if Alhaji Mohammed still espouse this position! Are

we then wrong to say that today’s Nigerian politicians are in the same ‘camp’? This discussion is apt, as it

will be unfair to lay blames at the wrong door if and when the ‘brewing’ industrial crisis reaches its well-

known unwanted crescendo. It is being placed on record, here, that if there is/are negative impact(s) on

universities’ academic calendar as a result of the “brewing” industrial crisis, the blames should be rightly

laid at the door of FGN! Instability in public universities’ academic calendar – owing to industrial crisis –

is something members of ASUU very much love to hate. Education is the bedrock for the well sought-

after development. So, well meaning Nigerians (and non-Nigerians) should impress upon governments to

quickly learn – now – how to honour/implement their own part of all the mutually-reached agreements

with ASUU. The people in government cannot, and should not, be toying with the future of others’

children/wards while theirs are safely acquiring education overseas and in private institutions locally!

*Andrew A. Erakhrumen currently teaches at the Department of Forest Resources

and Wildlife Management, University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria.

