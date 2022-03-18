ASUU Strike: University of Ibadan shuts down, tells students to vacate hostels

The management of the University of Ibadan has closed down the institution due to the extended industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, on Thursday made the position of the management known in a special bulletin addressed to the students.

According to the bulletin, students have been asked to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.

“Management, at its meeting on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had now been extended by eight (8) weeks.

“As a result, academic activities in the University have become paralysed.

“Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that the University be closed until further notice,” it read.

Faluyi said post-graduate students who have paid their school fees and undergraduate students who are on industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from this vacation notice.

“Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs for accommodation arrangement.

“A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course.

“Management wishes our students a safe journey to their various destinations,” the release added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU on Monday 14th March, extended its industrial action by eight weeks, citing inability of the government to meet its demand. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

