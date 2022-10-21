ASUU Strike: Unilorin announces resumption dates

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has announced separate dates for resumption of academic activities follow the suspension of the eight-month ASUU strike.

The said in a statement on Friday in Ilorin that Final Year and Post Graduate students would resume on Oct. 24, while others including freshers will resume on Dec. 15.

The statement was signed by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university.

He said: “The University of Ilorin has concluded arrangements for the resumption of academic activities on Monday, October 24, 2022.

“This follows the ratification of the amended Academic Calendar by the University Senate at its 291st meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022.

“According to the amended Calendar, Final Year and Postgraduate students are expected back on campus on Monday, 24th October, 2022, while other categories of returning students will resume on December 15th when the 2021/2022 academic session commences,” he said.

Akogun however said that students of the Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who are yet to complete their Rain Semestre examinations before the commencement of the strike on Feb. 14, 2022, are expected to resume on Oct. 24 to conclude such examinations. (NAN)

