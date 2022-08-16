ASUU strike: NAWOJ expresses concern, tasks FG on speedy resolution

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT chapter has expressed concern on the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

The association urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency ensure that the issues were speedily resolved.

This is contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Ann Daniel, and the Assistant Secretary, Gloria Josiah in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAWOJ made the resolutions at its congress which held on Saturday in Abuja.

The association said, “the long stay at home has made the teeming undergraduates idle and vulnerable to anti-social vices by some political actors as the 2023 general election draws near.’’

“The Congress in session also condemned in strong terms the cyber bullying and harassment of journalists, especially female journalists as they discharge their duties.

“The police and other security agencies should ensure that the full weight of the law is brought on people harassing journalists and cyberbullies as enshrined in the constitution to serve as deterrent to others,’’ the communiqué said.

The women journalists also observed the overheating of the political space by some politicians and their supporters, especially on social media platforms, and sued for tolerance among them.

The association also frowned at the spate of insecurity in most parts of the country, which had left farmers scared of going to their farms for fear of being attacked or killed by bandits.

This, they observed was the primary cause of hike in prices of essential food items, urging government to put measures in place to protect farmers and cushion the effects of inflation in the country.

The association also commended the Nigerian Team, especially the female delegates who won medals in the just concluded Common Wealth Games.

According to the association, the female delegates made Nigeria proud as good ambassadors, portraying the country in good light.

The Congress unanimously expressed dissatisfaction over the poor remuneration and non-payment in some cases of media practitioners in the face of rising cost of living in Nigeria.

The women journalists also called for salary review and possibly a unified salary structure for media practitioners to boost the morale of journalists.

The association condemned the high rate of indecent dressing among youths and called on parents, especially mothers to monitor what their children wear. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

