ASUU strike: Engage your children, wards in productive ventures – NOA

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Adamawa has advised parents to engage their undergraduate children and wards in productive ventures during the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).



The Acting Director of the agency, Muhammad Gabdo, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.



Gabdo said that engaging them in gainful ventures would help them not to join bad friends or engage in negative acts in the community.



“Parents should make their own efforts to ensure their children are positively engaged to avoid peer group influence.



“So, every parent should engage their children in one thing or the other while they are home, following the lingering action.



”If you are going to your place of business go with them,” he said.



The state NOA boss also urged parents to endeavour to know the type of friends their children keep, what they do and their daily movements.



He appealed to ASUU to show understanding of the current economic realities in the country and appreciaite that there would not be enough resources to meet all their demands at the moment.



He also urged the Federal Government to address the critical aspects of the agreement to encourage the union to return to school in the overall interest of the students, their parents and nation in general. (NAN)

