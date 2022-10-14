ASUU Strike: Ebonyi Varsity lecturers, students express joy over suspension

By Uchenna Ugwu/Christian Ogbonna

Lecturers and students in Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, have expressed happiness over the suspension of the eight months old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU).

NAN recalls that the Union had embarked on industrial action over the federal government’s refusal to and delay in implementing its agreement with the Union.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, some of the lecturers commended the Union’s move to end the strike.

Mrs Chioma Ogbu, Lecturer in the Department of Language and Linguistics, said she was happy over the suspension.

According to Ogbu, “I thank God, the strike is over, though it has done more harm to the system, including the curriculum.

“There is need for peace and dialogue over issues between persons, government and the general public. The nation’s education have been moving backward due to poor funding.

“Why should private Universities stand as best than the schools owned by the government? Eight months strike and yet to fill promises to the lectures? This is a worrisome issue to every well-meaning Nigerian.

“Lecturers, everywhere in the world are fed well. There is much need to improve the nation’s universities. Our school can do better than schools you see outside (foreign).

Kenneth Ano, a students, commended ASUU on the suspension and described it as “relief” to him and other students.

Ano, a 400-level student, said the strike was as bad as “disease” and urged the state and federal governments to always listen to the demands of the lecturers.

“Look at the rate of crime in the society. This is because many students have joined criminal gangs and groups in order to survive.

“The criminality have been on the increase since the strike. You want to talk about the girl folks, many are now caring babies and there are cases of unwanted pregnancy.

“To me, I am not happy the way the strike was extended; I urge governments at all levels to pay attention to education and on demands of the lecturers to move the nation’s universities forward,” Ano added.

Some parents described the strike period as unpleasant experience that could be avoided.

Mr Willson Okereke, a Civil Servant and Parent, urged the Federal Government to make educational system as major priority.

Okereke said education is very significant to manpower development.

“I am happy with the development but want the federal government to always put mechanism in place to solve issues before they get out of hand,” Okereke said.

Another Parent, Greg Ejike, enjoined government to bring a permanent solution to its education development.

Albert Alubo, a University Student, said the suspension of the strike was a great relief for students and parents.

“I cannot imagine a country without education. It will be disastrous when people lack educational background.

“My experience throughout the period was a bad one,” Alubo said. (NAN)

