ASUU seeks adoption of UTAS to end strike‎

Mahmud Lawan, Coordinator, Kano Zonal Coordinator of the association, made the call in a statement issued in Kano on Thursday, at the end of its meeting held at the Federal University, Dutse.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had directed university lecturers to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The union, however, rejected IPPIS insisting that it violated the university autonomy, and proposed UTAS as alternative to the IPPIS.
“We urge the Federal Government to immediately release the salaries of our members and stop playing politics with the ongoing six month old industrial action.
Leave a Reply