ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities 

By Polycarp Auta

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to hike tuition fee in Nigerian universities.

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, made this known on Tuesday in Jos, during the nationwide peaceful protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NLC embarked on the nationwide protest in solidarity with the ASUU and other affiliate unions, over the unresolved industrial dispute between the Federal Government and the lecturers.Maigoro, who alleged that government was planning to hike tuition to N750, 000 per student, re-iterated that the ongoing strike was aimed at pushing for their demands, as well as making government address the contending issues.He insisted that if tuition fee was increased, the children of the common man would invariably be denied access to university education.“Government is planning to increase the tuition fee in public universities to N750,000 and this not acceptable to us in ASUU.“

We will not accept it today, tomorrow or forever; if that happens the children of the poor and common people can not go to the university.“So, this strike is not about us, but about the future of education in Nigeria, and this is why we are insisting that government must fund education because it is its responsibility to do so,” he said.Maigoro, however, appealed to the Federal Government to implement the agreement it entered with the union in 2009, in the interest of Nigeria’s future generation and development of the university system.He particularly advised the government to implement the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), as a payment platform for all universities in the country. (NAN)

