ASUU rejects appointment of Pantami as professor

February 15, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Education, News, Politics, Project 0



By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Academic of Universities has faulted the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, as a professor.

The after National Executive Council meeting declared the promotion as “illegal”

This was declared at a press conference addressed by the of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

He said, “You be a minister and a in a university. It an encouragement of illegality.”

The ASUU said Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system.

“He not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor,” he said.

Pantami was among readers (Associate professors) elevated by the Governing Council of the of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, at 186th meeting last September 6.

Tags: