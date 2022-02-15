ASUU rejects appointment of Pantami as professor

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has faulted the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, as a professor.

The union after its National Executive Council meeting declared the promotion as “illegal”

This was declared at a press conference addressed by the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.”

The ASUU president said Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system.

“He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor,” he said.

Pantami was among seven readers (Associate professors) elevated by the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, at its 186th meeting last year September 6.

