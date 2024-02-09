ASUU puts smiles on faces of indigent students in UNN

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has put smiles on faces of some indigent students in University of Nigeria Nsukka by providing financial assistance to help them in their education.

In a remark while presenting cheques to 11 indigent students beneficiaries on Friday in Nsukka during ASUU-UNN congress, Prof Sule-kano Abdullahi, ASUU Trustee and Chairman National Visitation Panel of the union said that the award was to support indigent students in Nigerian Universities in their education.

“ASUU instituted this annual scholarship scheme since 2018 for two indigent students in all branches of the union and had continue till date in spite all challenges.

“It is my pleasure to announce that after screening exercise by ASUU-UNN branch, Ugwu Maryjane and Ugwu Promise as the beneficiaries of UNN-ASUU scholarship scheme 2023 has been approved by the national body

“I urge you to make judicious use of the N200,000 by committing it to your education

” I commend UNN-ASUU for given N30,000 each as consolation prize to other nine students who applied ,” he said.

The former National President of ASUU said his team was also in UNN to interact with the members of the union on their challenges so as to channel such to the national office.

Speaking, Comrade Oyibo Eze, the Chairman of UNN-ASUU thanked the national visitation team for being part of their congress so as interact with members.

Eze expressed appreciation to ASUU national on the scholarship award of N200,000 each to two indigent students of UNN.

He explained that 11 indigent students applied for the two scholarship slots of the national body of N200.000 each in UNN.

“ASUU-UNN in support of the national body decided to give consolation prize of N30,000 each to the remaining nine students that applied, so as to help them in their education.

“ASUU will continue do its best to ensure quality education for Nigeria students,”he said.

The chairman disclosed that one of the highlights of the congress was members repeating the call, for Federal Government to release their eight months withheld salaries of 2022 in the interest of justice.

Eze also disclosed that members during the congress urged UNN management to stop the ongoing review of 5th edition of ‘yellow book of the university’ (guidelines for promotion) that contained stringent conditions for promotion of academic staff in UNN.

” The feelers we are getting is that when this review is approved a lecturer will publish article that will cost a processing fee of between 2,000 to 3,000 dollar as one of the conditions for his or her promotion.

“Some lecturers monthly salary are not up to 200 dollar, so where will they get this money, what it means they will not be promoted for many years.

“The union has written to UNN management on this issue and management told us to talk to Dean of faculties who are members of University Appraisal Committee (UAC) that have power to approve the review.

Responding on behalf of others, a beneficiary, Maryjane Ugwu thanked ASUU national body and the UNN branch for assisting indigent students.

Ugwu said that, the money would go a long way in solving some of their academic financial problems.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

