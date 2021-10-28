ASUU presents N100,000 to best indigent student

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has presented N100,000 to the best indigent student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the student, Miss Iqmat Popoola, is a 300-level student of Agricultural Economics.

Speaking while presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Prof. Victor Osodeke, ASUU National President, said the gesture was the union’s way of helping indigent students in the pursuit of their academic careers.

He said Popoola was an outstanding student with a Cumulative Grade Point (CGP) Average of 4.47, adding that she was the type that should be employed immediately after graduation.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities about three years ago introduced indigent scholarship where N100,000 is given to such a student and we pick one student from each of the universities that are members of ASUU.

“For this young lady, Miss Ikmat Popoola is a 300 level student of Agricultural Economics of ATBU and she has a CGP of 4.47.

“Honestly, this is the type of people that should be recruited as soon as they complete their programmes in their university.

“These are the people we need in the system, not those who come through godfathers and godmothers.

“On that note, on behalf of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, we are presenting this token to you as our support towards the completion of your education,” he said.

In his address, ASUU Bauchi Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Lawan Abubakar, explained that the national secretariat of ASUU is sponsoring an indigent student from each of six universities that make up the Bauchi zone.

He further explained that ATBU, Bauchi, is sponsoring three other indigent students with the same amount, University of Jos is sponsoring five students.

Others, he said, included Bauchi State University, Gadau sponsoring 10 indigent students, Gombe State University with six, while Plateau State University and Federal University, Kashere in Gombe, were yet to commence the presentation of this year’s awards to students.

In her response, Popoola thanked the union for its kind gesture, adding that she would make judicious use of the money for the purpose it was meant for. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...