ASUU poised to end strike after meeting with FG

There were indications that ASUU may have agreed to call off its lingering strike anytime from now.

In fact, by Thursday speculations were rife that ASUU strike may be called off Friday. But it didn’t happen.

However, after a meeting with the Federal Government on Friday, ASUU tweeted that it has agreed to call off the strike and receive N70bn.

Official announcement of an end to the strike is still being expected.

The tweet after the Friday meeting reads thus: “ASUU has agreed to call off the strike and receive N70bn. Stay tuned and wait for the official announcement from the leadership of ASUU. #asuustrike has come to an end!

— Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGN) November 27, 2020