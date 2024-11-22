ASUU official applauds FG’s quick intervention in UNIZIK

Dr Chinedu Ejezie, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has applauded Federal Government quick intervention at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka to end illegality and restore normalcy in the university.

Ejezie who is the Welfare Officer of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of UNN, said this in Nsukka on Friday in an interview with our correspondent.

While applauding President Bola Tinubu’s decision to nullify the appointments of Dr Benard Odoh, and Mrs. Rosemary Nwokike as Vice-chancellor and Registrar respectively in UNIZIK as well as dissolving of the Governorning Council of the university on Thursday.

He said government quick intervention in not only removing the VC and Registrar but also dissolved the UNIZIK Governorning Council that was behind the illegitimate appointments, was commendable.

“Government quick intervention to remove the unqualified VC and Registrar as well as dissolved the council was right step in the right direction and a welcome development.

“Without Mr President’s quick intervention to remove the unqualified VC and Registrar, academics and administrative activities in UNIZIK will have suffered a serious setback.

“I also commend the president for reinstating Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu as the acting Vice-chancellor of UNIZIK,”he said.

The don commended in a special way, the National Leadership of ASUU and members of ASUU in UNIZIK for their boldness and resilience in insisting that the correct thing should be done despite intimidations and threats by the sacked VC (Odoh) and the dissolved Governorning Council members of UNIZIK.

“It’s unfortunate that the council wanted to create a bad precedent in university history in Nigeria by imposing one who is not a professor as a Vice-chancellor in UNIZIK.

“ASUU has once again proved to Nigerians and international community of its determination and readiness to ensure that due process is followed in appointments in Nigerian universities, not minding whose Ox is gored,” Ejezie added.

It would be recalled that, Odoh was on October 29, 2024 appointed as the 7th substantive Vice-chancellor of UNIZIK by the Amb Greg Mbadiwe led Governorning Council which was seriously opposed by UNIZIK-ASUU members who said Odoh is not a Professor.

But on November 21, President Bola Tinubu removed Dr Benard Odoh, and Mrs. Rosemary Nwokike as Vice-chancellor and Registrar respectively in UNIZIK as well as dissolved the Governorning Council of the university.

Tinubu reinstated Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu as the acting Vice-chancellor of UNIZIK.