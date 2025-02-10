ASUU lauds Sani over  land allocation

The Kaduna State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has expressed gratitude to Gov. Uba Sani for approving a land for its ‘Academia Mass Housing Estate

By Hussaina Yakubu



The Kaduna State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has expressed gratitude to Gov. Uba Sani for approving a land for its ‘Academia Mass Housing Estate Project’.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Monday in Kaduna.

He quoted ASUU in a letter dated January 23, that the project would enhance staff welfare and provide civil servants with an opportunity to own homes through a rent-to-own and mortgage financing scheme.

The letter was signed by the President of KASU-ASUU Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Prof. Gimba Kyari.

The union said that the governor’s unwavering compassion and commitment to the development of the state, as well as his dedication to inclusive growth, were evident through the allocation.

The chief press secretary said that the estimated cost of each housing unit, including infrastructure is approximately N42millipn.

Musa said, “But n the letter, ASUU has offered 15 per cent discount, ‘aptly named ‘Sen. Uba Sani Discount’, representing the cost of land.’’

The union further said that Sani’s love and dedication to the masses were beyond question.

The union said, *We stand as your unwavering partners in progress, committed to attracting and leading developmental projects such as this.’’

The letter added that the project was designed to be sustainable and would set the benchmark for mass housing schemes, by providing a conducive living environment at the most affordable cost.

It added, “The project will be a collaboration between KASU-ASUU Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Kaduna State Government, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Housing.” (NAN)