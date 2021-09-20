ASUU-LASU charges new VC on reconciliation

The Academic Staff Union of Universities – Lagos State University (ASUU-LASU) has urged the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, to reconcile all aggrieved members of staff who might have been offended in the process of her selection.

ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, made the plea in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the reconciliation becomes necessary to avoid any victimisation or tyranny between the academic and the non-academic staff of the institution.

“We wish to use this medium to assure you of our cooperation to sustain the atmosphere of the industrial peace that has prevailed in the last five years.

“We are convinced that it is under such an atmosphere of peace that the great achievements we have recorded over the years will be improved upon,” he said.

Bakare noted that as critical stakeholders in the LASU project, “we watched with keen and objective interest the process of the selection that eventually brought about your emergence as our vice-chancellor.

“ Your consistent participation is indicative and instructive of your commitment to bring your enormous administrative experience to bear on our university.

“We use this medium to advise that you perceive your emergence as a victory for fellow contestants with you.

“We congratulate and pray to God to grant you and your team the divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding to manage the great LASU,” he said. (NAN)

