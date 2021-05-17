ASUU joins NLC warning strike in Kaduna State

(NAN) The Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Kaduna State University Chapter, has directed its members to join the ongoing warning strike by public sector workers .

The ASUU Chairperson, Dr Peter Adamu gave the directive in a circular to the members the union, issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Adamu said: “ am directed by the National Secretariat our great union through the office Kano, for members to join the warning strike.

“Members should remember that ASUU is an affiliate of Labour Congress (NLC) and the principal officers of ASUU part of the NLC National Executive that took the decision strike action.

“Also, members that violate the strike action must note that the union will not be there for them when the wrath of the governor falls on them.

“We must unite for a just cause because injury to one is injury to all.”

The News Agency of (NAN) that NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said at the five-day strike action that it run its full course unless the state government attended to the workers grievances.

Some of the grievances included the recent sack of 7,000 local government workers and refusal of the state government to settle the entitlements of about 50, 000 it disengaged from service from 2017 to date.

Government in the state completely paralised first day of the strike on Monday,  with banks, schools, hospitals, water, electricity, rail and air services shut. (NAN)

