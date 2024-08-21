ASUU issues 21-day ultimatum to States, FG over unresolved matters

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal and State Governments to address all the “outstanding issues” hindering the development of the nation’s universities.



By Leonard Okachie



The ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, announced the ultimatum at a press conference held at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, on Wednesday.

Osodeke said that the press conference was to intimate the public with the outcome of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held between August 17 and August 18 at the University of Ibadan.

He said that the union would reconvene at the expiration of the 21 days’ notice to take appropriate decision(s) as deemed necessary.

He said that the NEC condemned in strong terms the seeming refusal by the Federal and State Governments to decisively address all the issues being raised by the union.

Osodeke also said that the union rejected the “slow pace of the intervention” by the Minister of Education in resolving those issues.

According to him, the issues involve the review and signing of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, impactful funding, including the Emergency Revitalisation Fund for public universities.

They also include the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, release of withheld salaries, promotion arrears and third-party deductions of its members.

“Other issues include stoppage of illegal recruitments, proliferation of public universities and abuse of universities’ laws, regulations and processes.

“There is also an issue of removal of the universities from the Treasury Single Account and new IPPIS vis-a-vis to herald the autonomy of our universities,” he said.

The ASUU boss also said that the NEC received “alarming reports” on the failed promises of the government in addressing the lingering issues that forced the union to embark on the nationwide strike of February to October 2022.

Meanwhile, Osodeke said that the union has declared Tuesday, September 10, 2024 as Victimised Lecturers’ Day.

He said, “the day would be used to solidarise with its members unjustly persecuted across the nation’s universities.”

He also said that the union would use the day to register its displeasure with the avoidable labour-management crises at the Lagos State University, Kogi State University, Federal University of Technology Owerri and others.

Osodeke said that the union rejected the Federal Government’s recent move to divert the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) intervention grants to the Students’ Education Loan Scheme.

He said that the move was antithetical to the original intendment of the Law establishing the Education Tax Fund, which now operates as TETFund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the press conference was attended by the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Owerri Zone, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, among other ASUU officials and members.(NAN)