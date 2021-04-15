The University of Jos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has held an interactive session with candidates vying for the position of Vice Chancellor of the university.

The interactive session was organised in collaboration with the Advancement Office of the university, on Thursday, in Jos.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, ASUU chairman in the university, said the exercise aimed at creating a platform for the candidates to present their blueprints before stakeholders, adding that this was the third time the union was organising a similar forum in the institution’s history.

The chairman urged the candidate, that may emerge at the end of the selection process, to be transparent in his dealings.

“ASUU is pleased to have great intellectuals like you aspiring to become the vice chancellor of this institution.

“In the next one week, one of you will emerge the next vice chancellor of this university. I want to urge the next vice chancellor to be truthful and transparent when he or she assumes office.

“Work with ASUU; do not antagonise and see us as enemies, and together we will take this university to higher grounds,” he advised.

On his part, Prof. Lawal Abubakar, the Bauchi Zonal Chairman of ASUU, called for stronger collaboration between management of public universities and the union, in order to make the institutions better learning grounds.

“We want to call on vice chancellors of public universities to support ASUU in its struggle to make these institutions better and conducive for learning.

“This is the only way the children of the poor in this country can have proper and quality education.

“That has been the concern of ASUU and we pray by the time any of you emerges as vice chancellor of this university, you will support this noble cause,” he said.

Declaring the event open, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, current UniJos vice chancellor, commended the organisers of the event, describing it as “timely”.

Represented by Prof John Adeiyongo, the Director of Non-NUC programmes of the university, Maimako said the event availed the candidates the opportunity to tell members of the university community and even the public what they would do if given the opportunity to lead.

“This is one of the best exercises organised by ASUU in recent times. This will provide the candidates the opportunity to individually tell us what they will do if given the opportunity,” he said

He advised the incoming vice chancellor to prioritise, among other issues, staff and students welfare, research, attracting funding to the university, physical development, the security of both staff and students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 candidates are contesting for the position including; Profs Samuel Yiltok, Yakubu David, Wonang Longwap, Noel Wannang, Shikyil Sylvester, Mature Malau and Stephen Mallo.

Others are; Profs Mai-Lafia Dimis, Alexander Lar, Rwang Dabi, Maimasari Musa, Patricia Lar and Tanko Ishaya, the current Deputy vice chancellor (Academics) of the university. (NAN)

