ASUU establishes water facility in Jos

The University of Jos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has established water and beverages facilities in Jos.Speaking at the inauguration of the project on Thursday in Jos, Dr Lazarus Maigoro, the chairperson of the union in the University, said that the project was the brainchild of its Cooperative Investment Company Limited.He said that the initiative is aimed at providing essential services to the society, adding that it would also create job opportunities for young people.

He explained that the initiative is to further tell Nigerians that the union is not just about strike alone, but the quest to the need to meet the social needs of the people.”This is event is very important in the life of ASUU in Unijos.”You will recall that in 2020 while ASUU was on strike, we constructed and furnished a twin lecture theater and donated to the university.”What we are doing today is just to meet the social needs of the society by providing water and other beverages at affordable prices and to also create jobs.”As we speak, we have provided direct employment to 25 members of this community where this factory is domicile.”

This goes to show that ASUU is not just concern about going on strikes, but the growth, development and wellbeing of the society,” he said.Speaking at the event, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of University, commended ASUU for the initiative.Ishaya, promised to support the union at all times, adding that the university would patronise factory.The factory was inaugurated by ASUU President, Prof. Victor Osodeke. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

