ASUU donates food items to women at IDP Camps in Kaduna

By Moses Kolo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has donated food items worth N50 million to 500 women at selected Internally Displaced (IDP) Camps in Kaduna State.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of the distribution at the IDP Camp located at Giwa Local Government Secretariat in Giwa, Kaduna State.

Osodeke, who was represented by Abdulkadir Mohammed, ASUU Zonal Coordinator for Northwest Zone, said the gesture was to identify with the poor and the downtrodden in line with union’s constitution.

“We have noted that there are a lot of things wrong in this country including; social and economic crisis and those who suffer the brunt most especially are the displaced persons due to banditry and insecurity.

“Unfortunately, this situation is nationwide and not restricted to Kaduna State.

“The union felt that there was need to identify with them and we budgeted over N50 million to support the IDPs in the northwest states including; Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara,” he added.

The president said the government should pay attention to the plight of the people, adding that “Nigerians are suffering, not only the IDPs but even salary earners.”

He said that the union in its intervention targeted women and children who are the most vulnerable.

“The union is identifying with the masses in spite the fact that the government has stopped our salary since the past eight months but didn’t deter us from helping the most vulnerable,” he said.

The president urged the government to come up with policies that would add value to the lives of the masses, especially those at the grassroots level.

Mr Shehu Giwa, Chairman of Giwa Local Government Council, who was represented by, Usman Zubeiru, Director, Social Development of the Council, described the gesture as heartwarming, saying the palliatives came at the right.

“The people are very happy as the items would go a long way in cushioning their suffering, as such we are very happy with the demonstration of care by ASUU,” he added.

He noted that the state and federal governments including non governmental organisations had extended their respective support towards the plight of the IDPs in the area.

Mrs Rikaiya Aliyu, a beneficiary lauded ASUU over the support and prayed that same gesture be extended to other IDPs across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 500 women drawn from; Giwa, Chikun and Kajiru LGAs benefited from the food donation by ASUU. (NAN)

