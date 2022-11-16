ASUU: Dialogue key to conflict resolution-Sultan

By Olajide Idowu

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said that dialogue and honouring agreement remained viable tools for resolving the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) crisis.

He stated this on Wednesday in Osogbo, at the inauguration and handing over ceremony of “Bola Babalakin Guest House” to Fountain University, Osogbo.

Abubakar said the recently call-off of ASUU strike had cost students in public universities precious time, saying that it was quite unfortunate that students were the worst hit.

“We just came out of an unfortunate ASUU crisis. I believe we have come out of it. Eight months, our children had been at home. It could have been avoided.

“It could have been avoided by dialogue, by talking because it is not today that ASUU started having problems with government and they have never stopped having problem with government.

“But the best thing is each time there is problem, you sit down and discuss and find a way out.

“I have been pleading and partnering with the negotiating team, with ASUU at the Federal Government level and I know what we have discussed.

“But we still need to do more in ensuring that our children, whom we all care for, finish their school and graduate.”

On his part, the donor, Dr Wale Babalakin, said that the project was conceived during the lifetime of their late father, Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin.

While saying that government alone could not fund education, Babalakin called on well-spirited individuals to support development of the education sector.

He said that the guest house, situated within the school premises, would provide accommodation for visiting scholars and friends of the university and also generate income for the institution. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

