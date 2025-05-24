‎ASUU demands action, threatens nationwide strike

‎



‎By Joan Nwagwu



‎The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to honour the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.



‎ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, issued this warning during a news conference in Abuja on Friday.



‎He stressed the importance of the government fulfilling its promises and addressing the worsening conditions in Nigerian universities.



‎According to Piwuna, nine critical issues remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.



‎He mentioned withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements linked to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).



‎Piwuna also criticised the delayed release of revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances due to government inaction.



‎In spite of promises to inject ₦150 billion into universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, he said these commitments remain unfulfilled.



‎He highlighted the marginalisation of ASUU members at state institutions such as Kogi State University and Lagos State University.



‎According to him, victimisation, salary denial, and job insecurity persist in those universities, undermining staff morale.



‎On university autonomy, he said political interference has compromised the selection of leaders, citing Nnamdi Azikiwe and Abuja universities as examples.



‎Piwuna warned that universities are becoming battlegrounds for political and economic interests, which he described as unacceptable.



‎He called for a national rebirth through education, saying it is vital for Nigeria’s transformation and prosperity.



‎To address the crisis, he proposed a national education summit focusing on funding, autonomy, and academic welfare.



‎“Education empowers citizens, drives innovation, and instils values. Without it, development is impossible,” Piwuna said.



‎He reaffirmed ASUU’s commitment to reforming Nigerian universities and urged patriotic Nigerians and global allies to support their struggle.



‎“Our universities should be centres for solutions to national challenges.



‎“We are open to dialogue but will not tolerate further erosion of our rights,” Piwuna said. (NAN)



