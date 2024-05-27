ASUU cautions against proliferation of universities, urges adequate funding 

Happiness Uduk, the Calabar Zonal Coordinator, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ÀSUU), has described the proliferation of universities in the country as a worrisome trend.

Uduk, said at a press conference in Uyo on Monday that the trend was not in the interest of the nation’s education sector.

Uduk said that rather than establish more universities, governments and other stakeholders should ensure adequate funding of the existing ones.

“The proliferation of universities across the country is not in the best interest of the education sector. The existing ones should be adequately funded.

“It is better to strengthen the existing universities than to put more stress on the funding system,” she said.

The coordinator said that what the country needed were universities with the requisite equipment and facilities to enhance learning.

“We do not need glorified secondary schools, efforts should be made to position our universities for optimal performance,” she said

Uduk condemned the education loan policy of the current administration, saying that it will put the students into high indebtedness.

“Instead of loans, let the money be put into intervention projects in tertiary institutions.

The coordinator also called for the reinstatement of the suspended academic union leaders in Ebonyi State University.

She said that the suspended leaders had yet to be reinstated in spite of a judgment of the National Industrial Court in their favour.

Uduk also urged the Abia Government to pay arrears of 11 months salaries and other allowances owed members of the union.

She expressed displeasure over the high cost of living in the country, saying, ”many Nigerians are hungry and facing severe hardship”

Uduk called on the Federal Government to take steps towards reducing the poverty level in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU leaders from the zone were present at the press conference.

(NAN)

By Isaiah Eka