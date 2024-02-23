ASUU calls for improved education funding 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on government at all levels to deploy more funds to the education sector.

Prof. Nanmwa Doncir, the Bauchi Zonal Acting Coordinator of the union, made the call in a news conference on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi zone of the union consist of universities in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states.

Doncir, who described the the current funding structure for the education sector as grossly abysmal, maintained that the poor funding had been part of its struggle.

”The commitment of governments to funding of education has been very disappointing.

”For example from 2010 till date, budgetary allocation to education has not reached 10 per cent in any one year.

”In 2024 it is 6.39 per cent. Is this figure capable of renewing hope in education?

”Consequently, efforts to address shortage of lecture rooms and theatres, inadequate hostels and office accommodation, poor laboratories, studios, workshops and other utilities have been frustrated, ”he said.

Doncir said that the lack of adequate funding for universities and the education sector, in general, had forced heads of institutions to jack up tuition fees, levies and other sundry charges.

”And these have increased the number of out -of -school children due to increasing poverty .

”Our union condemns the wave of hike in school fees without any corresponding inputs from government to adequately fund education.

”We believe that federal and state governments can make resources available to fund education, particularly universities, to reduce excessive pressure on parents as being currently done.

”You know that ASUU has rejected the students’ loan scheme, which to us ,is being promoted by international monetary lending agencies,”Doncir said.

The acting zonal coordinator said that the students’ loan scheme was a ploy to divert public funds into private universities, and called on government to shelve the scheme in the interest of the public.

Doncir, also called on the Federal Government to implement all the outstanding agreements reached with ASUU, insisting that such move would promote industrial harmony.

He particularly, called on government to pay the remaining outstanding salaries of four months , owed its members.

Doncir also called on Nigerians to support the union in its quest toward ensuring that government provide quality and affordable education for all.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta